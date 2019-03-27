Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Buys 2,396 Shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF (EWX)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF (NYSEARCA:EWX) by 19.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,571 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,396 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned 0.13% of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF worth $597,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EWX. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF by 29.8% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 5,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 1,306 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF by 17.2% in the third quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 31,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,416,000 after acquiring an additional 4,645 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF by 28.8% in the third quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 25,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,140,000 after acquiring an additional 5,696 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF by 53.5% in the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 9,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,000 after acquiring an additional 3,240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF by 4.9% in the third quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 61,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,772,000 after acquiring an additional 2,918 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:EWX opened at $44.41 on Wednesday. SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF has a one year low of $39.73 and a one year high of $52.80.

SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF Profile

SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Small Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the total return performance of the S&P Emerging Markets Under USD2 Billion Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted, market-cap weighted index that represents the small-capitalization segment of emerging countries included in the S&P Global BMI Index.

