Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Boosts Stake in DOMINION ENERGY/2016 SER A CORPORAT (DCUD)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of DOMINION ENERGY/2016 SER A CORPORAT (NYSE:DCUD) by 21.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 12,700 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,250 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in DOMINION ENERGY/2016 SER A CORPORAT were worth $608,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of DOMINION ENERGY/2016 SER A CORPORAT during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,367,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of DOMINION ENERGY/2016 SER A CORPORAT during the 3rd quarter valued at about $327,000. Jefferies Group LLC increased its position in shares of DOMINION ENERGY/2016 SER A CORPORAT by 69.2% during the 3rd quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 31,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,512,000 after purchasing an additional 13,068 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its position in shares of DOMINION ENERGY/2016 SER A CORPORAT by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 39,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,872,000 after purchasing an additional 3,193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advent Capital Management DE increased its position in shares of DOMINION ENERGY/2016 SER A CORPORAT by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter. Advent Capital Management DE now owns 698,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,096,000 after purchasing an additional 100,400 shares during the last quarter.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of DOMINION ENERGY/2016 SER A CORPORAT from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 16th.

NYSE DCUD opened at $49.95 on Wednesday. DOMINION ENERGY/2016 SER A CORPORAT has a 52 week low of $42.50 and a 52 week high of $50.08.

DOMINION ENERGY/2016 SER A CORPORAT Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and transports energy in the United States. The company's Power Delivery segment engages in the regulated electric transmission and distribution operations that serve residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina. Its Power Generation segment is involved in the electricity generation activities through gas, coal, nuclear, oil, renewables, biomass, hydro, solar, and power purchase agreements; and related energy supply operations.

