Raymond James & Associates Sells 4,458 Shares of Consol Energy Inc (CEIX)

Raymond James & Associates lowered its stake in Consol Energy Inc (NYSE:CEIX) by 7.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 51,673 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,458 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned 0.19% of Consol Energy worth $1,639,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Consol Energy by 9.5% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 317,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,185,000 after acquiring an additional 27,487 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in Consol Energy during the third quarter worth about $201,000. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in Consol Energy by 395.9% during the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 252,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,308,000 after buying an additional 201,649 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Consol Energy by 4.3% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 66,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,726,000 after buying an additional 2,767 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in Consol Energy by 25.3% during the third quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 6,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 1,349 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CEIX stock opened at $34.06 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $938.65 million, a PE ratio of 6.33 and a beta of 0.94. Consol Energy Inc has a 52 week low of $26.62 and a 52 week high of $48.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Consol Energy (NYSE:CEIX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 8th. The company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.65. Consol Energy had a net margin of 9.99% and a return on equity of 32.47%. The company had revenue of $347.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $352.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.04) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Consol Energy Inc will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CEIX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Consol Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 20th. Seaport Global Securities set a $50.00 price target on shares of Consol Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 9th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Consol Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.50.

In related news, SVP James J. Mccaffrey sold 1,738 shares of Consol Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.40, for a total value of $66,739.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Consol Energy Profile

CONSOL Energy Inc produces and exports bituminous coal. It owns and operates its mining operations in the Northern Appalachian Basin. The company owns and operates the Pennsylvania Mining Complex (PAMC), which comprises three underground mines, including Bailey, Enlow Fork, and Harvey; and CONSOL Marine Terminal located in the port of Baltimore.

