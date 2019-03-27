Raymond James & Associates Grows Position in Owens-Illinois Inc (OI)

Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Owens-Illinois Inc (NYSE:OI) by 61.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 96,999 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,080 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Owens-Illinois were worth $1,672,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Owens-Illinois in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Destination Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Owens-Illinois in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Owens-Illinois in the fourth quarter valued at about $114,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Owens-Illinois by 77.6% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,146 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 3,558 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Owens-Illinois by 753.0% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 10,850 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $187,000 after acquiring an additional 9,578 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.15% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp downgraded shares of Owens-Illinois from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 3rd. Barclays downgraded shares of Owens-Illinois from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Owens-Illinois from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 1st. ValuEngine raised shares of Owens-Illinois from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 24th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Owens-Illinois from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, January 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.39.

OI opened at $19.20 on Wednesday. Owens-Illinois Inc has a twelve month low of $15.67 and a twelve month high of $22.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.76, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.06, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.36.

Owens-Illinois (NYSE:OI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.01). Owens-Illinois had a return on equity of 44.17% and a net margin of 3.75%. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.55 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Owens-Illinois Inc will post 2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Timothy M. Connors sold 44,715 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.55, for a total value of $874,178.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 48,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $940,452.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Moyano Giancarlo Currarino sold 57,560 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.68, for a total transaction of $1,132,780.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 63,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,249,837.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

About Owens-Illinois

Owens-Illinois, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells glass containers to food and beverage manufacturers primarily in Americas, Europe, and Asia Pacific. It produces glass containers for alcoholic beverages, including beer, flavored malt beverages, spirits, and wine. The company is also involved in the production of glass packaging for various food items, soft drinks, teas, juices, and pharmaceuticals.

