Ralph Lauren Corp (RL) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.63

Ralph Lauren Corp (NYSE:RL) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, March 18th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be given a dividend of 0.625 per share by the textile maker on Friday, April 12th. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th.

Ralph Lauren has raised its dividend payment by an average of 4.9% annually over the last three years. Ralph Lauren has a dividend payout ratio of 37.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Ralph Lauren to earn $7.57 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.50 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 33.0%.

NYSE:RL opened at $125.08 on Wednesday. Ralph Lauren has a fifty-two week low of $95.63 and a fifty-two week high of $147.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.64 billion, a PE ratio of 20.74, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 5th. The textile maker reported $2.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.17. Ralph Lauren had a net margin of 6.95% and a return on equity of 16.85%. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.03 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ralph Lauren will post 7.03 EPS for the current year.

RL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $106.00 price target on shares of Ralph Lauren and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 31st. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Ralph Lauren from $139.00 to $126.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group upgraded shares of Ralph Lauren from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $155.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Co set a $130.00 target price on shares of Ralph Lauren and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 5th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Ralph Lauren from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Ralph Lauren presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $134.82.

In other Ralph Lauren news, Director Joyce F. Brown sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.00, for a total value of $252,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,278 shares in the company, valued at $917,028. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Valerie Hermann sold 10,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.15, for a total transaction of $1,311,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 38,340 shares in the company, valued at $4,836,591. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 32.49% of the company’s stock.

About Ralph Lauren

Ralph Lauren Corporation designs, markets, and distributes lifestyle products in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It offers apparel, including a range of men's, women's, and children's clothing accessories, which comprise footwear, eyewear, watches, fashion and fine jewelry, hats, gloves, umbrellas, belts, and leather goods, such as handbags, luggage, small leather goods, and belts; home products consisting of bedding and bath products, furniture, fabrics and wallpapers, lightings, tabletops, floorcoverings, and giftware; and fragrances.

