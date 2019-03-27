Ralph Lauren Corp (RL) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Ralph Lauren Corp (NYSE:RL) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have assigned a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $138.43.

RL has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ralph Lauren from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 8th. Barclays upgraded shares of Ralph Lauren from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on shares of Ralph Lauren from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Ralph Lauren from $139.00 to $126.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 3rd. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $106.00 target price on shares of Ralph Lauren and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 31st.

Shares of NYSE:RL traded up $3.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $125.34. 1,095,846 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,011,626. Ralph Lauren has a 52-week low of $95.63 and a 52-week high of $147.79. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market cap of $9.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.79, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.69.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 5th. The textile maker reported $2.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.17. Ralph Lauren had a net margin of 6.95% and a return on equity of 16.85%. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ralph Lauren will post 7.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be given a $0.625 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. Ralph Lauren’s payout ratio is presently 41.46%.

In other Ralph Lauren news, Director Joyce F. Brown sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.00, for a total value of $252,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,278 shares in the company, valued at $917,028. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Valerie Hermann sold 10,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.15, for a total transaction of $1,311,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 38,340 shares in the company, valued at $4,836,591. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 32.49% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Ralph Lauren during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Ralph Lauren by 11,845.6% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 2,726,585 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 2,703,760 shares during the last quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. increased its holdings in Ralph Lauren by 44.4% in the 4th quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 299 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Ralph Lauren in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its holdings in Ralph Lauren by 97.3% in the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 436 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.57% of the company’s stock.

Ralph Lauren Corporation designs, markets, and distributes lifestyle products in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It offers apparel, including a range of men's, women's, and children's clothing accessories, which comprise footwear, eyewear, watches, fashion and fine jewelry, hats, gloves, umbrellas, belts, and leather goods, such as handbags, luggage, small leather goods, and belts; home products consisting of bedding and bath products, furniture, fabrics and wallpapers, lightings, tabletops, floorcoverings, and giftware; and fragrances.

