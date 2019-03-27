Ragnarok (RAGNA) Trading 25% Lower This Week

Ragnarok (CURRENCY:RAGNA) traded up 19.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on March 27th. Ragnarok has a market capitalization of $3,310.00 and $36.00 worth of Ragnarok was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ragnarok coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000015 BTC on exchanges including Crex24 and Escodex. During the last week, Ragnarok has traded 25% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00007628 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.92 or 0.00415109 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00024877 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00002614 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0235 or 0.00000576 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $66.05 or 0.01620884 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.37 or 0.00229987 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000142 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00005415 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0536 or 0.00001317 BTC.

Ragnarok Coin Profile

Ragnarok’s total supply is 11,299,121 coins and its circulating supply is 5,415,487 coins. Ragnarok’s official website is ragnaproject.io . Ragnarok’s official Twitter account is @ragnaofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

Ragnarok Coin Trading

Ragnarok can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Escodex and Crex24. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ragnarok directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ragnarok should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ragnarok using one of the exchanges listed above.

