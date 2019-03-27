Raging Capital Management LLC Buys New Stake in Accelerate Diagnostics Inc (AXDX)

Raging Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Accelerate Diagnostics Inc (NASDAQ:AXDX) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 218,936 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,518,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AXDX. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics by 45.2% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,995 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 1,866 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY boosted its position in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics by 331.4% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 8,727 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 6,704 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics by 82.2% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 13,556 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 6,114 shares during the period. Man Group plc purchased a new stake in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics in the third quarter worth about $313,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 28,477 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $327,000 after buying an additional 3,907 shares during the period. 50.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:AXDX traded down $0.43 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $20.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,365 shares, compared to its average volume of 215,969. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 21.89 and a current ratio of 22.88. Accelerate Diagnostics Inc has a fifty-two week low of $10.23 and a fifty-two week high of $25.35. The stock has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.54 and a beta of 3.18.

Accelerate Diagnostics (NASDAQ:AXDX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 19th. The medical research company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.41). Accelerate Diagnostics had a negative return on equity of 105.12% and a negative net margin of 1,564.01%. The business had revenue of $1.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Accelerate Diagnostics Inc will post -1.76 EPS for the current year.

AXDX has been the subject of several analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded Accelerate Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 27th. BidaskClub raised Accelerate Diagnostics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Accelerate Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 15th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies decreased their target price on Accelerate Diagnostics to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.75.

About Accelerate Diagnostics

Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc, an in vitro diagnostics company, provides solutions for the diagnosis of serious infections in the United States. It offers Accelerate Pheno system, an in vitro diagnostic platform for the identification and antibiotic susceptibility testing of pathogens associated with serious or health care-associated infections, including gram-positive and gram-negative organisms, as well as yeast.

