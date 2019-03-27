Raging Capital Management LLC Acquires 710,433 Shares of Everspin Technologies Inc (MRAM)

Raging Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Everspin Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:MRAM) by 91.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,485,433 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 710,433 shares during the quarter. Everspin Technologies makes up about 1.2% of Raging Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Raging Capital Management LLC owned about 8.69% of Everspin Technologies worth $8,333,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MRAM. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in Everspin Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $149,000. Herald Investment Management Ltd increased its position in shares of Everspin Technologies by 43.5% during the third quarter. Herald Investment Management Ltd now owns 330,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,514,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY increased its position in shares of Everspin Technologies by 39.6% during the third quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 750,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,760,000 after buying an additional 212,900 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Everspin Technologies during the third quarter worth $147,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Everspin Technologies by 23.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 440,193 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,380,000 after buying an additional 82,367 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.62% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Everspin Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, February 20th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Everspin Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Everspin Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 9th.

Shares of MRAM traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $7.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,159 shares, compared to its average volume of 121,019. The company has a market capitalization of $121.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.53 and a beta of 2.52. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Everspin Technologies Inc has a 52-week low of $5.30 and a 52-week high of $11.20.

Everspin Technologies (NASDAQ:MRAM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The business services provider reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $12.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.00 million. Everspin Technologies had a negative net margin of 34.40% and a negative return on equity of 56.59%. The company’s revenue was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.35) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Everspin Technologies Inc will post -0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Everspin Technologies

Everspin Technologies, Inc manufactures and sells magnetoresistive random access memory (MRAM) products to customers in the United States and internationally. It offers Toggle MRAM, spin-transfer torque MRAM, embedded MRAM, magnetic sensor, and aerospace and satellite electronic systems. The company provides its products for applications, including industrial, automotive, transportation, and enterprise storage markets.

