RA Medical Systems (RMED) Earns Positive Rating from SunTrust Banks

SunTrust Banks restated their positive rating on shares of RA Medical Systems (NYSE:RMED) in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a $10.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on RMED. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of RA Medical Systems from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, December 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their target price on shares of RA Medical Systems from $21.00 to $11.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Maxim Group dropped their target price on shares of RA Medical Systems to $15.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. RA Medical Systems currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $14.75.

RA Medical Systems stock opened at $3.98 on Tuesday. RA Medical Systems has a one year low of $3.76 and a one year high of $22.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 11.64 and a quick ratio of 11.28. The stock has a market cap of $50.12 million and a PE ratio of -1.19.

RA Medical Systems (NYSE:RMED) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported ($1.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.83). The firm had revenue of $1.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that RA Medical Systems will post -1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Alethea Capital Management LLC bought a new position in RA Medical Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $703,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new position in RA Medical Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,748,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in RA Medical Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $287,000. Bamco Inc. NY bought a new position in RA Medical Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,658,000. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC bought a new position in RA Medical Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,856,000. 31.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RA Medical Systems Company Profile

Ra Medical Systems, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, develops, manufactures, and markets excimer lasers for use in the treatment of vascular and dermatological diseases. The company offers DABRA (destruction of arteriosclerotic blockages by laser radiation ablation), a minimally-invasive excimer laser and disposable catheter system that is used by physicians in the endovascular treatment of vascular blockages resulting from lower extremity vascular disease.

