Qurate Retail Inc Series A (QRTEA) Stake Increased by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Qurate Retail Inc Series A (NASDAQ:QRTEA) by 5.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,582,218 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 127,318 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Qurate Retail Inc Series A were worth $50,404,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QRTEA. Dodge & Cox lifted its stake in shares of Qurate Retail Inc Series A by 35.3% in the 3rd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 52,572,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,167,632,000 after acquiring an additional 13,722,089 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Qurate Retail Inc Series A by 2,384.3% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 1,677,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 1,609,986 shares during the period. Metropolis Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Qurate Retail Inc Series A in the 4th quarter worth $29,166,000. South Texas Money Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Qurate Retail Inc Series A in the 4th quarter worth $19,418,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Qurate Retail Inc Series A by 29.5% in the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 4,280,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,560,000 after acquiring an additional 975,462 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.96% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:QRTEA opened at $16.44 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Qurate Retail Inc Series A has a twelve month low of $16.17 and a twelve month high of $25.92. The stock has a market cap of $7.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.84 and a beta of 0.98.

Qurate Retail Inc Series A (NASDAQ:QRTEA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.19). Qurate Retail Inc Series A had a net margin of 4.79% and a return on equity of 15.39%. The business had revenue of $4.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Qurate Retail Inc Series A will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of Qurate Retail Inc Series A from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Qurate Retail Inc Series A from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 17th. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of Qurate Retail Inc Series A to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 1st. ValuEngine cut shares of Qurate Retail Inc Series A from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 28th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Qurate Retail Inc Series A from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.63.

Qurate Retail Inc Series A Profile

Qurate Retail, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the video and online commerce industries in North America, Europe, and Asia. It markets and sells various consumer products primarily through live televised shopping programs, Websites, and mobile applications to 374 million households worldwide each day.

