Quorum Health (QHC) Shares Down 6.9%

Quorum Health Corp (NYSE:QHC) shares fell 6.9% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $1.88 and last traded at $1.76. 4,985 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 673,633 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.89.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Quorum Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st.

The firm has a market capitalization of $54.88 million, a P/E ratio of -0.95 and a beta of 2.05.

Quorum Health (NYSE:QHC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $458.63 million for the quarter. Quorum Health had a negative return on equity of 248.56% and a negative net margin of 10.66%. As a group, analysts expect that Quorum Health Corp will post -1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Quorum Health by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 293,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $846,000 after acquiring an additional 16,648 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Quorum Health by 131.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 34,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 19,773 shares during the period. Restructuring Capital Associates LP increased its holdings in shares of Quorum Health by 387.8% in the 4th quarter. Restructuring Capital Associates LP now owns 732,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,116,000 after acquiring an additional 582,193 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Quorum Health by 29.0% in the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 167,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,000 after acquiring an additional 37,600 shares during the period. Finally, Alambic Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Quorum Health in the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. Institutional investors own 93.23% of the company’s stock.

About Quorum Health (NYSE:QHC)

Quorum Health Corporation provides hospital and outpatient healthcare services in the United States. Its hospital and outpatient healthcare services include general and acute care, emergency room, general and specialty surgery, critical care, internal medicine, obstetric, diagnostic, psychiatric, and rehabilitation services.

