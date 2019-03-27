Quest Rare Minerals (QRMLF) and First Quantum Minerals (FQVLF) Critical Survey

First Quantum Minerals (OTCMKTS:FQVLF) and Quest Rare Minerals (OTCMKTS:QRMLF) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership and earnings.

Dividends

Get First Quantum Minerals alerts:

First Quantum Minerals pays an annual dividend of $0.01 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.1%. Quest Rare Minerals does not pay a dividend.

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for First Quantum Minerals and Quest Rare Minerals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score First Quantum Minerals 0 2 5 1 2.88 Quest Rare Minerals 0 0 0 0 N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares First Quantum Minerals and Quest Rare Minerals’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First Quantum Minerals $3.97 billion 1.91 $441.00 million N/A N/A Quest Rare Minerals N/A N/A -$1.89 million N/A N/A

First Quantum Minerals has higher revenue and earnings than Quest Rare Minerals.

Profitability

This table compares First Quantum Minerals and Quest Rare Minerals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Quantum Minerals 11.12% 6.27% 2.89% Quest Rare Minerals N/A N/A N/A

Risk & Volatility

First Quantum Minerals has a beta of 3.22, indicating that its share price is 222% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Quest Rare Minerals has a beta of 4.53, indicating that its share price is 353% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

First Quantum Minerals beats Quest Rare Minerals on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

First Quantum Minerals Company Profile

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, gold, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company operates seven mines, including the Ravensthorpe nickel mine in Australia; the Kansanshi copper-gold mine and copper smelter in Zambia; the Sentinel copper operation in North Western Province of Zambia; the Guelb Moghrein copper-gold mine in Mauritania; the Çayeli copper-zinc mine in Turkey; the Las Cruces copper mine in Spain; and the Pyhäsalmi copper-zinc mine in Finland. It also has interests in copper and nickel projects at various stages of development located in Panama, Argentina, Peru, and Zambia. The company was formerly known as First Quantum Ventures Ltd. and changed its name to First Quantum Minerals Ltd. in July 1996. First Quantum Minerals Ltd. was founded in 1983 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.

Quest Rare Minerals Company Profile

Quest Rare Minerals Ltd. focuses on the exploration, evaluation, and development of rare earth element deposits in Canada. It primarily develops Strange Lake rare earth deposits comprising 534 individual mineral claims covering a total area of approximately 23,230 hectares located in northeastern Québec. The company was formerly known as Quest Uranium Corporation and changed its name to Quest Rare Minerals Ltd. in April 2010. Quest Rare Minerals Ltd. was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for First Quantum Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Quantum Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.