Quantum (QAU) Price Reaches $0.0455 on Major Exchanges

Quantum (CURRENCY:QAU) traded up 14.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on March 27th. Quantum has a total market cap of $3.40 million and $0.00 worth of Quantum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Quantum token can now be purchased for $0.0455 or 0.00000700 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Quantum has traded 34.2% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00007622 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.75 or 0.00411565 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00002644 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00024848 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0236 or 0.00000579 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $65.53 or 0.01610617 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.37 or 0.00230332 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00005562 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0540 or 0.00001328 BTC.

Quantum Profile

Quantum launched on April 15th, 2017. Quantum’s total supply is 204,773,150 tokens and its circulating supply is 74,867,103 tokens. The Reddit community for Quantum is /r/quantumproject . The official website for Quantum is www.quantumproject.org . Quantum’s official Twitter account is @QAUProject and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Quantum

Quantum can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Gatehub. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quantum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Quantum using one of the exchanges listed above.

