Quanta Services Inc (PWR) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Quanta Services Inc (NYSE:PWR) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the six analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $42.60.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PWR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Quanta Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, February 25th. Citigroup set a $46.00 price objective on shares of Quanta Services and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 22nd. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective (down previously from $56.00) on shares of Quanta Services in a report on Monday, March 11th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Quanta Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 24th.

NYSE PWR opened at $37.14 on Wednesday. Quanta Services has a 52-week low of $27.90 and a 52-week high of $37.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The stock has a market cap of $5.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.04.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 21st. The construction company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.06. Quanta Services had a net margin of 2.63% and a return on equity of 10.63%. The business had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Quanta Services will post 3.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 5th will be paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 4th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.43%. Quanta Services’s payout ratio is 6.32%.

In other Quanta Services news, Director Vincent D. Foster bought 9,000 shares of Quanta Services stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $29.99 per share, for a total transaction of $269,910.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 243,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,313,301.42. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Donald Wayne sold 1,295 shares of Quanta Services stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.09, for a total transaction of $46,736.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 30,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,084,648.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.74% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PWR. Fulton Bank N.A. grew its stake in Quanta Services by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 18,978 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $571,000 after acquiring an additional 1,377 shares in the last quarter. Suffolk Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Quanta Services by 191.6% during the fourth quarter. Suffolk Capital Management LLC now owns 324,181 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $9,758,000 after acquiring an additional 213,023 shares in the last quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. grew its stake in Quanta Services by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 2,730,550 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $82,190,000 after acquiring an additional 152,250 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC grew its stake in Quanta Services by 84.8% during the fourth quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 8,968 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 4,115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NWQ Investment Management Company LLC purchased a new position in Quanta Services during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,460,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.97% of the company’s stock.

Quanta Services Company Profile

Quanta Services, Inc provides specialty contracting services to the electric power, communication, and oil and gas industries in the United States, Canada, Australia, Latin America, and internationally. Its Electric Power Infrastructure Services segment provides network solutions, including the design, installation, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure, and substation facilities, as well as other engineering and technical services.

