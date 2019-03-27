QUALCOMM, Inc. (QCOM) Shares Sold by Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc.

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 24.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 890,575 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 285,796 shares during the quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $50,684,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lavaca Capital LLC bought a new stake in QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Csenge Advisory Group bought a new stake in QUALCOMM in the third quarter worth $28,000. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in QUALCOMM by 688.5% in the fourth quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 615 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new stake in QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. 83.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP James H. Thompson sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.75, for a total transaction of $2,030,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 62,301 shares in the company, valued at $3,161,775.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

QCOM stock opened at $58.00 on Wednesday. QUALCOMM, Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.56 and a 12-month high of $76.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.18, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.25, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.54.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 30th. The wireless technology company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.11. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 10.03% and a return on equity of 36.66%. The firm had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.98 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that QUALCOMM, Inc. will post 3.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 7th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 6th. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.74%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. ValuEngine raised shares of QUALCOMM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 19th. Raymond James set a $65.00 price objective on shares of QUALCOMM and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Thursday, January 31st. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.58.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

