QCR Holdings, Inc. (QCRH) Shares Bought by Context BH Capital Management LP

Context BH Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,153 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 500 shares during the quarter. Context BH Capital Management LP’s holdings in QCR were worth $711,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in QCRH. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of QCR by 81.8% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 62,599 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,557,000 after buying an additional 28,170 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of QCR during the third quarter valued at $1,283,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of QCR by 14.0% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 510,487 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $20,853,000 after buying an additional 62,827 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of QCR by 1.4% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 518,100 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $21,164,000 after buying an additional 7,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of QCR during the third quarter valued at $448,000. 58.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get QCR alerts:

NASDAQ:QCRH opened at $33.53 on Wednesday. QCR Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $30.15 and a one year high of $49.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $515.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.73.

QCR (NASDAQ:QCRH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.03. QCR had a net margin of 19.21% and a return on equity of 11.18%. The company had revenue of $54.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.73 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that QCR Holdings, Inc. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. QCR’s payout ratio is 7.79%.

In other QCR news, CEO John H. Anderson sold 3,069 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.20, for a total value of $104,959.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $146,547. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 8.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of QCR from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of QCR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 30th. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $43.00 price target on shares of QCR in a report on Monday, January 28th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of QCR from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, December 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. QCR presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.00.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “QCR Holdings, Inc. (QCRH) Shares Bought by Context BH Capital Management LP” was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this report on another publication, it was stolen and republished in violation of U.S. and international trademark & copyright laws. The correct version of this report can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/27/qcr-holdings-inc-qcrh-shares-bought-by-context-bh-capital-management-lp.html.

About QCR

QCR Holdings, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, and trust and asset management services. The company operates through Commercial Banking and Wealth Management segments. Its deposit products include noninterest and interest-bearing demand, time, and brokered time deposits.

Further Reading: How to Invest in the Dividend Aristocrat Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QCRH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH).

Receive News & Ratings for QCR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QCR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.