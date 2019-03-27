Q4 2019 EPS Estimates for Chart Industries, Inc. Increased by Seaport Global Securities (GTLS)

Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS) – Research analysts at Seaport Global Securities upped their Q4 2019 EPS estimates for shares of Chart Industries in a research report issued on Monday, March 25th. Seaport Global Securities analyst W. Liptak now expects that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $1.03 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.95. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for Chart Industries’ Q3 2020 earnings at $1.26 EPS and Q4 2020 earnings at $1.23 EPS.

Get Chart Industries alerts:

Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 14th. The industrial products company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.07. Chart Industries had a return on equity of 8.42% and a net margin of 7.57%. The company had revenue of $290.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $283.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Chart Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Lake Street Capital upped their target price on Chart Industries to $109.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 15th. ValuEngine raised Chart Industries from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 15th. Gabelli lowered Chart Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 15th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Chart Industries from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Chart Industries presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.31.

Shares of GTLS stock opened at $90.66 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Chart Industries has a fifty-two week low of $56.14 and a fifty-two week high of $95.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.88 and a beta of 1.17.

In other news, CAO Michael Schmit sold 464 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.65, for a total transaction of $42,989.60. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,231.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director W Douglas Brown sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.84, for a total value of $721,140.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $845,515.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in shares of Chart Industries by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 7,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $580,000 after acquiring an additional 848 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Chart Industries by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 61,911 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,849,000 after buying an additional 2,087 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc grew its holdings in Chart Industries by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 3,040,131 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $238,133,000 after buying an additional 80,703 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Chart Industries by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,040,131 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $238,133,000 after buying an additional 80,703 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in Chart Industries in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $772,000.

Chart Industries Company Profile

Chart Industries, Inc manufactures and sells engineered equipment and packaged solutions; and provides value-add services for the energy and industrial gas industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Energy & Chemicals, Distribution & Storage Western Hemisphere, and Distribution & Storage Eastern Hemisphere segments.

Read More: What is net income?

Receive News & Ratings for Chart Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chart Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.