Q2 Holdings Inc (QTWO) Stake Lessened by Penn Capital Management Co. Inc.

Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. lessened its stake in Q2 Holdings Inc (NYSE:QTWO) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 95,225 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,361 shares during the quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc.’s holdings in Q2 were worth $5,224,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. American International Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Q2 by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 24,630 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,220,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Q2 by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 14,078 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $698,000 after purchasing an additional 949 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Q2 by 33.0% in the 4th quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,203 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 1,042 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in shares of Q2 by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 20,319 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,230,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Q2 by 33.5% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,565 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 1,398 shares during the last quarter. 99.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James lifted their price target on Q2 from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 14th. BTIG Research lowered Q2 from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 14th. DA Davidson lowered Q2 from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Friday, February 15th. Stephens raised Q2 from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on Q2 from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.33.

Shares of NYSE:QTWO opened at $70.04 on Wednesday. Q2 Holdings Inc has a fifty-two week low of $43.41 and a fifty-two week high of $72.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -189.30 and a beta of 1.54.

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 13th. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.10. Q2 had a negative return on equity of 12.18% and a negative net margin of 14.68%. The business had revenue of $67.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.77 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS. Q2’s revenue was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Q2 Holdings Inc will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider William M. Furrer sold 11,133 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.20, for a total transaction of $725,871.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 66,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,314,544.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Barry G. Benton sold 1,019 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.64, for a total transaction of $49,564.16. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 36,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,752,499.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 526,708 shares of company stock valued at $35,034,644 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 17.90% of the company’s stock.

About Q2

Q2 Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based digital banking solutions to regional and community financial institutions (RCFIs) in the United States. It offers Q2 Digital Banking and Transactions, a browser-based digital banking solution that delivers RCFI-branded digital banking capabilities; Q2mobility App, a mobile and tablet digital banking solution; Q2mobile Remote Deposit Capture, a partnered solution that allows remote check deposit capture; and Q2 Person-to-Person Payments, a partnered secure and integrated person-to-person payments solution.

