Q1 2019 EPS Estimates for Signature Bank (SBNY) Lowered by Analyst

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) – Stock analysts at Wedbush lowered their Q1 2019 earnings per share estimates for Signature Bank in a research note issued to investors on Monday, March 25th. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now expects that the bank will earn $2.73 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $2.77. Wedbush currently has a “Focus List” rating on the stock.

SBNY has been the subject of several other research reports. BidaskClub downgraded Signature Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on Signature Bank from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Hovde Group downgraded Signature Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. ValuEngine downgraded Signature Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Signature Bank from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, January 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $141.33.

Shares of NASDAQ SBNY opened at $127.88 on Wednesday. Signature Bank has a 12 month low of $98.54 and a 12 month high of $145.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market cap of $6.82 billion, a PE ratio of 11.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.38.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 17th. The bank reported $2.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.15. Signature Bank had a return on equity of 14.70% and a net margin of 29.17%. The company had revenue of $340.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $331.47 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.43 earnings per share.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lavaca Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Signature Bank during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $199,000. Cerebellum GP LLC raised its holdings in Signature Bank by 48.0% in the fourth quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 2,344 shares of the bank’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC bought a new position in Signature Bank in the third quarter worth $115,000. Vanguard Group Inc raised its holdings in Signature Bank by 2.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 4,726,790 shares of the bank’s stock worth $542,823,000 after purchasing an additional 94,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its holdings in Signature Bank by 26.2% in the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 2,816 shares of the bank’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.43% of the company’s stock.

Signature Bank

Signature Bank provides various business and personal banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including commercial checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, time deposits, and other cash management products.

