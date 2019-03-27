PVH (PVH) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

PVH (NYSE:PVH) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The textile maker reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.08, RTT News reports. The firm had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.41 billion. PVH had a return on equity of 13.00% and a net margin of 7.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.58 earnings per share. PVH updated its Q1 guidance to $2.40-2.45 EPS and its FY20 guidance to $10.30-10.40 EPS.

Shares of PVH traded up $0.79 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $110.89. The stock had a trading volume of 1,624,159 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,050,792. PVH has a twelve month low of $86.46 and a twelve month high of $169.22. The company has a market capitalization of $8.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 28th will be paid a $0.0375 dividend. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.14%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 27th. PVH’s dividend payout ratio is 1.89%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on PVH shares. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $150.00 target price on PVH and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 30th. UBS Group upgraded PVH from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $170.00 to $145.00 in a report on Monday, January 7th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of PVH in a report on Sunday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PVH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $129.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Cowen lowered PVH from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $142.00 to $119.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $143.90.

About PVH

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company in North America and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's and women's apparel and accessories, including branded dress shirts, dresses, suits, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance and intimate apparel, underwear, swimwear, swim products, handbags, luggage products, footwear, golf apparel, sleepwear and loungewear, eyewear and fragrances, cosmetics, skincare products and toiletries, socks and tights, jewelry, watches, outerwear, small leather goods, and furnishings, as well as other related products.

