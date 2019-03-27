Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Has $27.75 Million Holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (MMC)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) by 4.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 347,929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,315 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $27,747,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,432,232 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,383,971,000 after acquiring an additional 2,758,761 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,874,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,050,224,000 after buying an additional 218,725 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 36,874,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,050,224,000 after buying an additional 218,725 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 54.5% during the 3rd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 19,177,774 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,586,385,000 after buying an additional 6,762,637 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 7,364.1% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 9,053,539 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 8,932,244 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.90% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MMC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Citigroup set a $99.00 price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 2nd. Finally, Compass Point began coverage on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research report on Tuesday, January 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $86.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Marsh & McLennan Companies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.89.

MMC stock opened at $92.82 on Wednesday. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $74.30 and a 12 month high of $94.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.06. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 11.04% and a return on equity of 28.76%. The firm had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.72 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be given a $0.415 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 9th. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.16%.

In related news, VP Stacy Mills sold 1,245 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.60, for a total value of $115,287.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 2,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $270,669.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP E Scott Gilbert sold 89,789 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.05, for a total transaction of $8,085,499.45. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 94,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,550,877.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 223,725 shares of company stock valued at $20,508,280. 1.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Company Profile

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance, reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

