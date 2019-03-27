Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Grows Holdings in Northrop Grumman Co. (NOC)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 106,902 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,170 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned approximately 0.06% of Northrop Grumman worth $26,180,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 1.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 13,591,668 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,313,588,000 after acquiring an additional 176,809 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,072,281 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,242,203,000 after acquiring an additional 355,364 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 40.4% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,751,070 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,507,847,000 after acquiring an additional 1,367,045 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 67.0% during the third quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,525,421 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,436,233,000 after acquiring an additional 1,816,321 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,516,969 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $616,406,000 after acquiring an additional 117,707 shares during the period. 84.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Northrop Grumman alerts:

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NOC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $305.00 to $308.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 13th. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of Northrop Grumman in a report on Thursday, January 31st. Drexel Hamilton set a $335.00 price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 9th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Northrop Grumman from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $336.39.

In other Northrop Grumman news, VP David T. Perry sold 13,210 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.94, for a total value of $3,816,897.40. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 25,100 shares in the company, valued at $7,252,394. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, VP Janis G. Pamiljans sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.12, for a total transaction of $712,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 6,732 shares in the company, valued at $1,919,427.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 119,289 shares of company stock worth $34,274,861. 0.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Northrop Grumman stock opened at $268.22 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 52 week low of $223.63 and a 52 week high of $360.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.89.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 31st. The aerospace company reported $4.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.45 by $0.48. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 9.73% and a return on equity of 41.24%. The firm had revenue of $8.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.82 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 18.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 25th were given a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 22nd. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.50%.

Northrop Grumman declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, December 4th that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the aerospace company to buy up to 6.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This news story was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this news story on another publication, it was stolen and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright and trademark law. The legal version of this news story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/27/public-employees-retirement-system-of-ohio-grows-holdings-in-northrop-grumman-co-noc.html.

Northrop Grumman Company Profile

Northrop Grumman Corporation, a security company, provides products in the areas of autonomous systems, cyber, space, strikes, and logistics and modernizations in the United States, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Aerospace Systems, Innovation Systems, Mission Systems, and Technology Services.

Recommended Story: What is Compound Interest?



Receive News & Ratings for Northrop Grumman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northrop Grumman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.