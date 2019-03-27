Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Acquires 3,576 Shares of American Electric Power Company Inc (AEP)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in American Electric Power Company Inc (NYSE:AEP) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 329,410 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,576 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $24,620,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in American Electric Power by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,558,524 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,662,148,000 after acquiring an additional 584,608 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc grew its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 37,558,524 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,662,148,000 after buying an additional 584,608 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,683,081 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,741,691,000 after buying an additional 1,381,916 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 18,496,658 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,311,043,000 after buying an additional 1,548,554 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,951,102 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $444,784,000 after buying an additional 241,872 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AEP stock opened at $85.49 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market cap of $42.08 billion, a PE ratio of 21.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.17. American Electric Power Company Inc has a 52 week low of $62.71 and a 52 week high of $86.00.

American Electric Power (NYSE:AEP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.97 billion. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.32% and a net margin of 11.91%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.85 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that American Electric Power Company Inc will post 4.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 8th were issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 7th. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is presently 67.85%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut American Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $78.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on American Electric Power from $81.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 12th. Guggenheim cut American Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Mizuho lowered American Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. American Electric Power has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.79.

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. The company generates electricity using coal and lignite, natural gas, nuclear, hydroelectric, solar, wind, and other energy sources.

