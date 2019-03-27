PTC Inc (PTC) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

PTC Inc (NASDAQ:PTC) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nineteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, twelve have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $102.13.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on PTC shares. Wedbush lowered their target price on PTC from $108.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PTC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 7th. BidaskClub downgraded PTC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. TheStreet upgraded PTC from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, February 25th. Finally, Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $104.00 price objective on shares of PTC in a research note on Friday, January 25th.

In other PTC news, insider James E. Heppelmann sold 85,740 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.86, for a total value of $7,275,896.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 679,391 shares in the company, valued at $57,653,120.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Andrew Miller sold 44,462 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.31, for a total value of $4,148,749.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 154,127 shares of company stock worth $13,548,383. Insiders own 9.91% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PTC. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in PTC in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new position in PTC in the 4th quarter worth about $58,000. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in PTC in the 3rd quarter worth about $116,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in PTC by 189.4% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,366 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 894 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tributary Capital Management LLC bought a new position in PTC in the 4th quarter worth about $142,000. Institutional investors own 91.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PTC stock traded down $2.67 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $90.05. 100,798 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,004,463. PTC has a 1-year low of $74.77 and a 1-year high of $107.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.04, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 23rd. The technology company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.15. PTC had a return on equity of 12.70% and a net margin of 4.65%. The firm had revenue of $334.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $324.70 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that PTC will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PTC Inc operates as software and services company in Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Software Products and Professional Services. It offers ThingWorx, an industrial innovation platform to develop and deploy industrial Internet of Things applications; and KEPServerEX solution to provide communications connectivity for industrial automation environments to connect, manage, monitor, and control disparate devices and software applications.

