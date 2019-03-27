Psagot Investment House Ltd. Trims Stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (CTSH)

Psagot Investment House Ltd. trimmed its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 17.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,797 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after selling 10,518 shares during the quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd.’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $3,161,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Acima Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Sontag Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 176.5% in the fourth quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 611 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 133.5% in the fourth quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 642 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. 88.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions to $80.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 4th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $79.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 7th. Credit Suisse Group set a $85.00 target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 17th. Cowen lowered Cognizant Technology Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $67.98 target price for the company. in a research report on Sunday, December 2nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cognizant Technology Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.19.

Cognizant Technology Solutions stock opened at $71.32 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.12, a current ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp has a fifty-two week low of $59.47 and a fifty-two week high of $83.35. The company has a market cap of $40.88 billion, a PE ratio of 17.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.97.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 6th. The information technology service provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $4.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.11 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 13.03% and a return on equity of 22.15%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.03 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp will post 4.44 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 21st were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 20th. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.90%.

In related news, EVP James Patrick Lennox sold 2,878 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.35, for a total value of $182,321.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $237,182.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Robert Telesmanic sold 3,477 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.41, for a total transaction of $255,246.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $754,948.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 57,533 shares of company stock valued at $4,032,493 in the last three months. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Cognizant Technology Solutions

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology. It offers analytics and artificial intelligence, digital engineering, intelligent process automation, interactive, and hybrid cloud services and solutions; and application development, systems integration, application testing and maintenance, infrastructure, and business process services.

