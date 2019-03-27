Psagot Investment House Ltd. Purchases Shares of 2,047 AutoZone, Inc. (AZO)

Psagot Investment House Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 2,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,716,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AZO. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in AutoZone by 14.4% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 876 shares of the company’s stock worth $680,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in AutoZone by 4.4% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,034,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,578,202,000 after buying an additional 84,961 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC bought a new stake in AutoZone during the third quarter worth $424,000. AXA grew its holdings in AutoZone by 23.4% during the third quarter. AXA now owns 7,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,139,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in AutoZone by 15.2% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 146,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,288,000 after buying an additional 19,236 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.02% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded AutoZone from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 5th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on AutoZone in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $1,030.00 price objective on the stock. Argus boosted their price objective on AutoZone from $818.00 to $940.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 6th. ValuEngine raised AutoZone from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 11th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $1,050.00 price objective (up previously from $950.00) on shares of AutoZone in a research report on Wednesday, February 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $928.54.

Shares of NYSE AZO opened at $990.54 on Wednesday. AutoZone, Inc. has a one year low of $590.76 and a one year high of $1,015.78. The firm has a market cap of $24.78 billion, a PE ratio of 19.68, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.68.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 26th. The company reported $11.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.98 by $1.51. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 98.24% and a net margin of 12.49%. The firm had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $8.47 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that AutoZone, Inc. will post 61.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Richard Craig Smith sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $840.00, for a total transaction of $1,260,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,780,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Thomas B. Newbern sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $995.92, for a total value of $7,469,400.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,073 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,023,742.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,890 shares of company stock worth $11,371,237 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

About AutoZone

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, carburetors, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps.

