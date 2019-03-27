Psagot Investment House Ltd. Acquires Shares of 13,500 PRA Health Sciences Inc (PRAH)

Psagot Investment House Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of PRA Health Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:PRAH) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 13,500 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,241,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Securian Asset Management Inc raised its stake in PRA Health Sciences by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 7,171 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $659,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. BB&T Securities LLC raised its stake in PRA Health Sciences by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 4,240 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $389,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its stake in PRA Health Sciences by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 2,698 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in shares of PRA Health Sciences by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 7,134 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $656,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of PRA Health Sciences by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,126 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $471,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PRAH opened at $107.86 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.08 billion, a PE ratio of 27.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. PRA Health Sciences Inc has a 12-month low of $79.20 and a 12-month high of $121.98.

Several analysts recently commented on PRAH shares. ValuEngine raised PRA Health Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered PRA Health Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded PRA Health Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 12th. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on PRA Health Sciences to $120.00 and gave the company an “average” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on PRA Health Sciences from $119.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.22.

PRA Health Sciences Profile

PRA Health Sciences, Inc, a contract research organization, provides outsourced clinical development and data solution services to the biotechnology and pharmaceutical industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Clinical Research and Data Solutions. The Clinical Research segment offers product registration services, including clinical trial management, project management, regulatory affairs, therapeutic expertise, clinical operations, data and programming, safety and risk management, biostatistics and medical writing, quality assurance, and late phase services.

