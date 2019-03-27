Prudential Financial Inc. Sells 8,900 Shares of Columbia Sportswear (COLM)

Prudential Financial Inc. cut its holdings in Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) by 50.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,590 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 8,900 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Columbia Sportswear were worth $722,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of COLM. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Columbia Sportswear in the third quarter valued at $25,380,000. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Columbia Sportswear by 383.5% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 200,189 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $18,631,000 after purchasing an additional 158,787 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in Columbia Sportswear in the fourth quarter valued at $11,213,000. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Columbia Sportswear by 76.5% in the third quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 279,575 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $26,020,000 after purchasing an additional 121,216 shares during the period. Finally, BlueMountain Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Columbia Sportswear by 948.1% in the third quarter. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC now owns 128,924 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $11,999,000 after purchasing an additional 116,623 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 37.60% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on COLM. Macquarie raised shares of Columbia Sportswear from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $106.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 11th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Columbia Sportswear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 11th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Columbia Sportswear from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 8th. DA Davidson raised shares of Columbia Sportswear from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 29th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $104.00 target price (up previously from $93.00) on shares of Columbia Sportswear in a report on Friday, February 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Columbia Sportswear has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $106.53.

In related news, COO Thomas B. Cusick sold 22,115 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.04, for a total transaction of $2,367,189.60. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 38,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,131,529.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Franco Fogliato sold 8,893 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.60, for a total transaction of $956,886.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,944 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,823,174.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 82,485 shares of company stock worth $8,711,936. 56.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:COLM opened at $102.89 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.02 billion, a PE ratio of 25.66, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.68. Columbia Sportswear has a fifty-two week low of $74.28 and a fifty-two week high of $109.74.

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 7th. The textile maker reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $917.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $859.06 million. Columbia Sportswear had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 16.79%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.31 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Columbia Sportswear will post 4.44 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 7th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 6th. Columbia Sportswear’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.94%.

Columbia Sportswear Company Profile

Columbia Sportswear Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, markets, and distributes outdoor and active lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment in the United States, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, and Canada. The company provides apparel, accessories, and equipment that are used various outdoor activities, such as skiing, snowboarding, hiking, climbing, mountaineering, camping, hunting, fishing, trail running, water sports, yoga, golf, and adventure travel for men and women under the Columbia, Mountain Hardwear, SOREL, and prAna brands, as well as for youth under the Columbia brand name.

