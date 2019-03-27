Prudential Financial Inc. Raises Stake in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (RWO)

Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWO) by 18.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,595 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,380 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF were worth $689,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. We Are One Seven LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Live Your Vision LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 17.2% in the fourth quarter. Live Your Vision LLC now owns 2,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. now owns 4,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, Hudock Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Hudock Capital Group LLC now owns 5,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of RWO stock opened at $50.04 on Wednesday. SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF has a 12-month low of $42.83 and a 12-month high of $50.07.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th were issued a $0.237 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 18th. This represents a $0.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%.

SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF Profile

SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR DJ Wilshire Global Real Estate ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones Global Select Real Estate Securities Index (the Index), an index based upon the global real estate market. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the performance of publicly traded real estate securities in developed and emerging countries.

