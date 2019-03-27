Proteostasis Therapeutics (PTI) Sets New 12-Month Low at $1.56

Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:PTI) shares reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $1.56 and last traded at $1.59, with a volume of 376517 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $4.07.

PTI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Proteostasis Therapeutics in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Proteostasis Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Proteostasis Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Proteostasis Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.50.

The company has a market cap of $66.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.87 and a beta of -0.81.

In other news, insider Meenu Chhabra sold 16,478 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.99, for a total transaction of $49,269.22. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 97,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $290,308.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 19.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PTI. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Proteostasis Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Proteostasis Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Proteostasis Therapeutics by 8,649.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 15,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 15,309 shares during the period. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. purchased a new position in Proteostasis Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. lifted its position in Proteostasis Therapeutics by 32.9% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 22,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 5,593 shares during the period. 78.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Proteostasis Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTI)

Proteostasis Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops novel therapeutics to treat cystic fibrosis and other diseases caused by an imbalance in the proteostasis network. Its lead product candidate is PTI-428, an orally bioavailable cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator modulator belonging to the amplifier class, which is in Phase II study.

