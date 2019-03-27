ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ) Shares Gap Down to $10.27

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ) shares gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $10.36, but opened at $10.27. ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ shares last traded at $10.56, with a volume of 1315026 shares.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.0292 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 20th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hengehold Capital Management LLC bought a new position in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ during the fourth quarter worth about $241,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ by 12,900.5% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 26,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 25,801 shares in the last quarter. HRT Financial LLC bought a new position in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ during the fourth quarter worth about $290,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ in the fourth quarter valued at about $835,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ by 2,304.5% in the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 480,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,357,000 after purchasing an additional 460,900 shares in the last quarter.
ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Company Profile (NASDAQ:SQQQ)
ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, which corresponds to three times the inverse of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Index includes 100 of the non-financial domestic and international issues listed on National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Stock Market.
