ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (NOBL) Shares Sold by First Allied Advisory Services Inc.

First Allied Advisory Services Inc. lowered its holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,023 shares of the company’s stock after selling 657 shares during the period. First Allied Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $3,331,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Doyle Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Kings Point Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Patten Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Kwmg LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $59,000.
Shares of BATS NOBL opened at $66.81 on Wednesday. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a one year low of $55.69 and a one year high of $67.97.
Featured Article: What is the balance sheet?
Receive News & Ratings for ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.