ProMetic Life Sciences (OTCMKTS:PFSCF) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, April 1st.

Shares of ProMetic Life Sciences stock opened at $0.24 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.45. ProMetic Life Sciences has a 1 year low of $0.19 and a 1 year high of $1.06.

WARNING: "ProMetic Life Sciences (PFSCF) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday" was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this news story on another site, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright & trademark legislation.

About ProMetic Life Sciences

Prometic Life Sciences Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company with two drug discovery platforms that focuses on unmet medical needs in the field of fibrosis and orphan diseases. Its product pipeline includes PBI-4050, an orally active lead drug candidate for fibrosis; plasminogen, a biopharmaceutical for the treatment of congenital plasminogen deficiency; and intravenous immunoglobulin, a preparation of antibodies purified from plasma donations from healthy individuals.

