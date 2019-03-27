Progress Software Corp (PRGS) Shares Sold by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp lessened its holdings in Progress Software Corp (NASDAQ:PRGS) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 906,829 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 17,665 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Progress Software were worth $32,183,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PRGS. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Progress Software by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 644,191 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $22,862,000 after purchasing an additional 65,237 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Progress Software by 4.9% in the third quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 150,689 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,318,000 after purchasing an additional 7,085 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in Progress Software by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 69,150 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,454,000 after purchasing an additional 3,850 shares during the last quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Progress Software by 51.6% in the third quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 204,449 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,215,000 after purchasing an additional 69,563 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Progress Software by 56.0% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 304,706 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $10,753,000 after purchasing an additional 109,334 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PRGS stock opened at $37.13 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Progress Software Corp has a 1 year low of $30.23 and a 1 year high of $43.07. The firm has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.43 and a beta of 0.69.

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 17th. The software maker reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.03. Progress Software had a net margin of 15.99% and a return on equity of 30.67%. The business had revenue of $111.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $109.35 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Progress Software Corp will post 1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 28th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. Progress Software’s payout ratio is 29.11%.

Several research firms recently commented on PRGS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Progress Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. BidaskClub upgraded Progress Software from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 27th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Progress Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.00.

Progress Software Profile

Progress Software Corporation develops business applications worldwide. The company operates in three segments: OpenEdge, Data Connectivity and Integration, and Application Development and Deployment. The OpenEdge segment offers Progress OpenEdge, a development software, which builds multi-language applications for secure deployment across various platforms and devices, as well as cloud; Progress Corticon, a business rules management system that enables applications with decision automation and change process, and decision-related insight capabilities; Progress Kinvey, a platform for building enterprise applications; NativeScript, an open-source application development platform; and DataRPM, a cognitive predictive maintenance solution for industrial IoT.

