Pro-Dex Inc (PDEX) Director David Hovda Sells 2,700 Shares

Pro-Dex Inc (NASDAQ:PDEX) Director David Hovda sold 2,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.34, for a total transaction of $38,718.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,472. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of Pro-Dex stock opened at $14.38 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 7.78 and a quick ratio of 6.08. The company has a market capitalization of $60.49 million, a P/E ratio of 27.55 and a beta of 1.03. Pro-Dex Inc has a fifty-two week low of $6.05 and a fifty-two week high of $16.15.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Pro-Dex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 4th.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PDEX. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pro-Dex by 50.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 49,399 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $514,000 after purchasing an additional 16,644 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of Pro-Dex by 50.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 49,399 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $514,000 after purchasing an additional 16,644 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pro-Dex in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pro-Dex by 42.6% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 41,313 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $499,000 after purchasing an additional 12,337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pro-Dex by 49.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,369 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 4,078 shares in the last quarter. 11.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pro-Dex Company Profile

Pro-Dex, Inc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of rotary drive surgical and dental instruments used primarily in the orthopedic, spine, maxocranial facial and dental markets. It specializes in medical device and services, industrial and scientific, dental and component, repairs, and other.

