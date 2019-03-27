Principal Financial Group Inc (PFG) Stake Lifted by M Holdings Securities Inc.

M Holdings Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group Inc (NYSE:PFG) by 61.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,680 shares during the period. M Holdings Securities Inc.’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $543,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in PFG. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in Principal Financial Group by 50.1% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $368,000 after buying an additional 2,097 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in Principal Financial Group by 47.8% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 7,472 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $438,000 after buying an additional 2,417 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Principal Financial Group by 14.8% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 503,285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,487,000 after buying an additional 64,985 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Principal Financial Group by 1,897,023.1% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,981,413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $409,041,000 after buying an additional 6,981,045 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. boosted its position in Principal Financial Group by 4.8% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 114,561 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,712,000 after buying an additional 5,244 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Principal Financial Group alerts:

In other news, EVP Julia M. Lawler sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $50,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Amy Christine Friedrich sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.00, for a total value of $44,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,900 shares of company stock worth $196,650. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

PFG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded Principal Financial Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, January 28th. UBS Group lowered Principal Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $46.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Principal Financial Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 11th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Principal Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Principal Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.89.

Principal Financial Group stock opened at $50.15 on Wednesday. Principal Financial Group Inc has a 12 month low of $40.42 and a 12 month high of $62.07.

Principal Financial Group (NYSE:PFG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $3.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.19 EPS.

Principal Financial Group declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, November 27th that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be given a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 1st. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.31%.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This piece of content was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece of content on another website, it was stolen and republished in violation of international trademark & copyright legislation. The legal version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/27/principal-financial-group-inc-pfg-stake-lifted-by-m-holdings-securities-inc.html.

Principal Financial Group Profile

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

Further Reading: Reverse Stock Split

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Principal Financial Group Inc (NYSE:PFG).

Receive News & Ratings for Principal Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Principal Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.