Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $27.24 Million Holdings in Ball Co. (BLL)

Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) by 14.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 592,517 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 76,294 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Ball were worth $27,244,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in shares of Ball by 168.8% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 306,988 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,114,000 after acquiring an additional 192,786 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in shares of Ball by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 453,298 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $20,843,000 after acquiring an additional 9,526 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Ball by 19.6% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,437,502 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $107,228,000 after acquiring an additional 398,984 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Ball by 4,406.0% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 1,720,250 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,682,073 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its position in shares of Ball by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 19,223 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $884,000 after acquiring an additional 1,785 shares in the last quarter. 87.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Ball news, VP Nate C. Carey sold 1,900 shares of Ball stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.59, for a total value of $105,621.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 16,336 shares in the company, valued at approximately $908,118.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Scott C. Morrison sold 13,677 shares of Ball stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.01, for a total value of $725,017.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 459,336 shares in the company, valued at $24,349,401.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 128,299 shares of company stock worth $7,039,095 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

BLL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ball from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 3rd. KeyCorp reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Ball in a research report on Monday, January 7th. UBS Group lowered Ball from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Ball in a research report on Wednesday, January 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Ball from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.08.

NYSE:BLL opened at $58.25 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $19.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.48, a PEG ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. Ball Co. has a 52-week low of $34.71 and a 52-week high of $58.95.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.68 billion. Ball had a return on equity of 20.08% and a net margin of 3.90%. On average, research analysts expect that Ball Co. will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ball declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, January 23rd that authorizes the company to repurchase 50,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the industrial products company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 28th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. Ball’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.18%.

Ball Company Profile

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods and household products, and of aerospace and other technologies and services to commercial and governmental customers. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; Food and Aerosol Packaging; and Aerospace.

