Principal Financial Group Inc. Decreases Holdings in ASGN Inc (ASGN)

Principal Financial Group Inc. cut its stake in ASGN Inc (NYSE:ASGN) by 30.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 489,847 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 210,204 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.93% of ASGN worth $26,697,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ASGN during the 4th quarter valued at about $98,000. Group One Trading L.P. purchased a new position in shares of ASGN in the fourth quarter worth approximately $100,000. Cutler Group LP boosted its holdings in shares of ASGN by 596.0% in the fourth quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 2,102 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of ASGN in the fourth quarter worth approximately $120,000. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ASGN by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,256 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ASGN. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of ASGN in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ASGN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 18th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $77.00 price objective on shares of ASGN in a report on Monday, January 21st. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of ASGN from $78.00 to $62.00 in a report on Friday, December 28th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of ASGN from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.29.

NYSE ASGN opened at $62.35 on Wednesday. ASGN Inc has a 12 month low of $51.05 and a 12 month high of $94.25. The company has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.24, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

ASGN (NYSE:ASGN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by ($0.01). ASGN had a return on equity of 20.88% and a net margin of 4.64%. The firm had revenue of $929.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $929.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.44 EPS. ASGN’s revenue was up 36.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that ASGN Inc will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current year.

In other ASGN news, Director William E. Brock sold 1,480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.72, for a total transaction of $91,345.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,513 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,080,902.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ASGN Profile

ASGN Incorporated provides IT and professional services in the technology, creative/digital, engineering, and life sciences fields across commercial and government sectors in the United State and internationally. The company operates through Apex, Oxford, and ECS segments. The Apex segment offers technical, scientific, digital, and creative services and solutions to Fortune 1000 and mid-market clients.

