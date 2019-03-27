Principal Financial Group Inc. Buys 22,186 Shares of Xylem Inc (XYL)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Xylem Inc (NYSE:XYL) by 5.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 437,215 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,186 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Xylem were worth $29,171,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XYL. Doyle Wealth Management purchased a new position in Xylem during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in Xylem by 100.9% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 681 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Xylem by 5,057.1% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 722 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 708 shares during the last quarter. Essex Savings Bank purchased a new position in Xylem during the 4th quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Xylem during the 4th quarter worth $57,000. 86.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Xylem news, Director Steven R. Loranger sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.99, for a total transaction of $769,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 26,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,059,020.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Claudia S. Toussaint sold 8,215 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.37, for a total value of $627,379.55. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 59,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,506,440.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 56,921 shares of company stock valued at $4,128,457. Insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on XYL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Xylem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 4th. Oppenheimer set a $80.00 target price on Xylem and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 4th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Xylem in a research note on Monday, February 25th. Boenning Scattergood restated a “buy” rating on shares of Xylem in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Xylem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.36.

Xylem stock opened at $78.10 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market cap of $13.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.12, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.14. Xylem Inc has a fifty-two week low of $60.65 and a fifty-two week high of $82.44.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. Xylem had a return on equity of 19.89% and a net margin of 10.54%. On average, research analysts forecast that Xylem Inc will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 14th were issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 13th. This is a boost from Xylem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Xylem’s payout ratio is 33.33%.

Xylem Company Profile

Xylem Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications. It operates in three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions. The Water Infrastructure segment offers various products, including water and wastewater pumps; controls and systems; filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment; and mobile dewatering equipment under the Flygt, Godwin, Wedeco, Sanitaire, and Leopold names for the transportation and treatment of water.

