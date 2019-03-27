President Energy (PPC) Receives “Buy” Rating from Peel Hunt

President Energy (LON:PPC)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by stock analysts at Peel Hunt in a report released on Monday.

Separately, FinnCap reissued a “corporate” rating on shares of President Energy in a report on Wednesday, November 28th.

PPC stock opened at GBX 7.05 ($0.09) on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $80.44 million and a P/E ratio of -10.07. President Energy has a 52 week low of GBX 7 ($0.09) and a 52 week high of GBX 11.45 ($0.15). The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.95.

President Energy PLC engages in the exploration, evaluation, and production of oil and gas properties primarily in South America. The company holds interests in the Pirity and Hernandarias concessions located in the Pirity Sub-Basin in Paraguay; the CNO-8 Puesto Guardian, and Matorras and Ocultar licenses in Argentina; and the Las Bases and Puesto Prado Concessions in Rio Negro Province, Argentina.

