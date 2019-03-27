PRASM (PSM) Price Hits $0.0003 on Major Exchanges

PRASM (CURRENCY:PSM) traded up 424.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on March 27th. PRASM has a total market capitalization of $723,449.00 and approximately $1,278.00 worth of PRASM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, PRASM has traded 85.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One PRASM token can now be bought for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinTiger, IDAX and CoinBene.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Insight Chain (INB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00005507 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.73 or 0.00410897 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.24 or 0.00079563 BTC.

EvenCoin (EVN) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00008665 BTC.

Winco (WCO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000123 BTC.

ZPER (ZPR) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000032 BTC.

LocalCoinSwap (LCS) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0280 or 0.00000687 BTC.

VegaWallet Token (VGW) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00003317 BTC.

FNKOS (FNKOS) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000245 BTC.

ZMINE (ZMN) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000231 BTC.

PRASM Token Profile

PRASM is a token. PRASM’s total supply is 4,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,066,999,603 tokens. PRASM’s official Twitter account is @PRASM_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . PRASM’s official website is prasm.io

PRASM Token Trading

PRASM can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinTiger, CoinBene and IDAX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PRASM directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PRASM should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PRASM using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

