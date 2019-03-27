PolyOne Co. (POL) Stake Lowered by Natixis Advisors L.P.

Natixis Advisors L.P. reduced its holdings in PolyOne Co. (NYSE:POL) by 40.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,889 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 20,356 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in PolyOne were worth $854,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in POL. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in PolyOne by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,596,508 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $419,559,000 after purchasing an additional 257,540 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of PolyOne during the 3rd quarter valued at $279,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of PolyOne by 180.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 15,486 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $677,000 after acquiring an additional 9,965 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc raised its position in shares of PolyOne by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 7,557,332 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $330,407,000 after acquiring an additional 113,662 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of PolyOne by 2,760.0% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 902,816 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 871,249 shares during the last quarter. 93.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

POL has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet cut shares of PolyOne from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PolyOne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 8th. Buckingham Research began coverage on shares of PolyOne in a research note on Tuesday, February 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.40 target price for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of PolyOne in a research note on Monday, December 10th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.08.

Shares of NYSE POL opened at $28.73 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.73. PolyOne Co. has a 1-year low of $26.16 and a 1-year high of $45.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

PolyOne (NYSE:POL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41. The firm had revenue of $834.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $821.90 million. PolyOne had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 33.46%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that PolyOne Co. will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $0.195 dividend. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. PolyOne’s payout ratio is 32.10%.

PolyOne Profile

PolyOne Corporation provides specialized polymer materials, services, and solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, South America, and Asia. The company operates in four segments: Color, Additives and Inks; Specialty Engineered Materials; Performance Products and Solutions; and PolyOne Distribution.

