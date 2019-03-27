Polymath (POLY) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $11.52 Million

Polymath (CURRENCY:POLY) traded up 2.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on March 27th. Polymath has a market cap of $41.60 million and approximately $11.52 million worth of Polymath was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Polymath has traded 14.3% higher against the US dollar. One Polymath token can now be purchased for $0.12 or 0.00002930 BTC on major exchanges including Upbit, UEX, Binance and IDEX.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61.98 or 0.01520908 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00002768 BTC.

Linkey (LKY) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00018263 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0618 or 0.00001517 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0780 or 0.00001915 BTC.

Matrix AI Network (MAN) traded up 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00003255 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0671 or 0.00001645 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00028127 BTC.

Polymath Profile

Polymath (POLY) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 4th, 2015. Polymath’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 348,412,657 tokens. The official message board for Polymath is blog.polymath.network . The Reddit community for Polymath is /r/polymathnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Polymath’s official Twitter account is @polybitco . The official website for Polymath is www.polymath.network

Polymath Token Trading

Polymath can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Koinex, Upbit, Binance, Bittrex, Kucoin, UEX, Bitbns, Huobi, IDEX, Kyber Network, LATOKEN, Ethfinex, DDEX and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polymath directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Polymath should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Polymath using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

