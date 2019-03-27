Polarityte Inc (PTE) Receives $36.00 Consensus PT from Analysts

Polarityte Inc (NASDAQ:PTE) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $34.33.

Several brokerages have weighed in on PTE. Piper Jaffray Companies began coverage on Polarityte in a report on Thursday, December 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $65.00 price target on Polarityte and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Polarityte from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 19th. Northland Securities began coverage on Polarityte in a report on Monday, January 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Finally, National Securities began coverage on Polarityte in a report on Monday, January 28th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $5.00 price target for the company.

PTE stock traded down $0.13 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.92. 342,400 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 319,190. Polarityte has a 12 month low of $11.54 and a 12 month high of $41.22. The company has a market cap of $261.36 million, a P/E ratio of -2.45 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 13.80 and a quick ratio of 13.76.

Polarityte (NASDAQ:PTE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 14th. The company reported ($0.96) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.02) by $0.06. Polarityte had a negative return on equity of 258.52% and a negative net margin of 4,259.44%. The company had revenue of $1.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.80 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Polarityte will post -4.14 EPS for the current year.

Polarityte Company Profile

PolarityTE, Inc, a biotechnology and regenerative biomaterials company, focuses on discovering, designing, and developing a range of regenerative tissue products and biomaterials for the fields of medicine, biomedical engineering, and material sciences in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Regenerative Medicine and Contract Services.

