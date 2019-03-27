Polaris Industries Inc. (PII) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.93 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Polaris Industries Inc. (NYSE:PII) will report earnings of $0.93 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for Polaris Industries’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.89 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.96. Polaris Industries reported earnings per share of $1.06 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 12.3%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, April 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Polaris Industries will report full-year earnings of $6.16 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.05 to $6.25. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $7.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.75 to $7.54. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Polaris Industries.

Polaris Industries (NYSE:PII) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 29th. The company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. Polaris Industries had a return on equity of 45.91% and a net margin of 5.52%. Polaris Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.47 EPS.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet lowered Polaris Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, January 4th. ValuEngine lowered Polaris Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on Polaris Industries from $115.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 18th. Finally, B. Riley lowered Polaris Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $126.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Monday, December 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.17.

In other Polaris Industries news, Director Kevin M. Farr acquired 1,125 shares of Polaris Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $88.59 per share, with a total value of $99,663.75. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 15,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,382,358.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PII. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Polaris Industries by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 41,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,196,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Polaris Industries by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 57,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,409,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Polaris Industries by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Polaris Industries by 68.1% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Polaris Industries by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. 80.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PII traded up $2.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $82.26. 696,830 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 701,709. The firm has a market cap of $4.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.11. Polaris Industries has a fifty-two week low of $70.27 and a fifty-two week high of $131.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 1.24.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st were paid a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 28th. This is a positive change from Polaris Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.97%. Polaris Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.20%.

Polaris Industries Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets power sports vehicles worldwide. It operates in five segments: ORV/Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; snowmobiles and snow bike conversion kit systems; motorcycles; low emission, light duty hauling, passenger, and industrial vehicles; and boats.

