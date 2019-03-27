PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 75,566 Shares of U.S. Silica Holdings Inc (SLCA)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. cut its holdings in U.S. Silica Holdings Inc (NYSE:SLCA) by 87.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,922 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 75,566 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in U.S. Silica were worth $111,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Gs Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Silica in the fourth quarter valued at about $124,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of U.S. Silica by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 60,396 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $615,000 after acquiring an additional 7,855 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of U.S. Silica by 112.4% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 143,464 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,460,000 after acquiring an additional 75,918 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of U.S. Silica by 46.4% in the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 586,210 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $5,968,000 after acquiring an additional 185,710 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Silica in the fourth quarter valued at about $387,000.

SLCA opened at $16.84 on Wednesday. U.S. Silica Holdings Inc has a 1 year low of $9.30 and a 1 year high of $34.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 2.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.35 and a beta of 2.39.

U.S. Silica (NYSE:SLCA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 19th. The mining company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.04. U.S. Silica had a positive return on equity of 12.55% and a negative net margin of 12.73%. The company had revenue of $357.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $372.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that U.S. Silica Holdings Inc will post -0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be paid a $0.063 dividend. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 13th. This is a positive change from U.S. Silica’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. U.S. Silica’s payout ratio is 15.82%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded U.S. Silica from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 31st. Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective (up from $17.00) on shares of U.S. Silica in a report on Wednesday, February 20th. Bank of America set a $15.00 price objective on U.S. Silica and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 20th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $18.00 price objective on U.S. Silica and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 20th. Finally, B. Riley set a $19.00 price objective on U.S. Silica and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.16.

U.S. Silica Profile

U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc produces and sells commercial silica in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Oil & Gas Proppants and Industrial & Specialty Products. It offers whole grain commercial silica products to be used as fracturing sand in connection with oil and natural gas recovery, as well as sells its whole grain silica products in various size distributions, grain shapes, and chemical purity levels for manufacturing glass products.

