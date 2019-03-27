PNC Financial Services Group Inc (PNC) Position Lowered by Salem Investment Counselors Inc.

Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lessened its position in shares of PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC) by 37.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,854 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,130 shares during the quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in PNC Financial Services Group were worth $217,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PNC. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. grew its position in PNC Financial Services Group by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 62,855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,348,000 after purchasing an additional 2,028 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in PNC Financial Services Group by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 104,714 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,236,000 after purchasing an additional 701 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in PNC Financial Services Group by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,935 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in PNC Financial Services Group by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 9,789 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,153,000 after purchasing an additional 905 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WMS Partners LLC grew its position in PNC Financial Services Group by 39.0% during the 4th quarter. WMS Partners LLC now owns 6,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $751,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.23% of the company’s stock.

Get PNC Financial Services Group alerts:

In related news, insider Michael J. Hannon sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.82, for a total transaction of $624,100.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 53,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,645,291.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Robert Q. Reilly sold 12,361 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.50, for a total transaction of $1,514,222.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 118,671 shares in the company, valued at $14,537,197.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PNC Financial Services Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 11th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $146.00 target price on shares of PNC Financial Services Group in a research report on Thursday, January 17th. Macquarie raised shares of PNC Financial Services Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank downgraded shares of PNC Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.89 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $145.45.

PNC stock opened at $121.46 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.10 billion, a PE ratio of 11.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. PNC Financial Services Group Inc has a 12 month low of $108.45 and a 12 month high of $154.58.

PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.79 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $4.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.37 billion. PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 26.51% and a return on equity of 11.23%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.29 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that PNC Financial Services Group Inc will post 11.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This piece was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece on another publication, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. and international copyright & trademark legislation. The original version of this piece can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/27/pnc-financial-services-group-inc-pnc-position-lowered-by-salem-investment-counselors-inc.html.

PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, Asset Management Group, and BlackRock. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, and investment and cash management services to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online banking and mobile channels.

Read More: Technical Analysis of Stocks, How Can It Help

Receive News & Ratings for PNC Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PNC Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.