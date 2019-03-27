PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Has $107,000 Holdings in ArcBest Corp (ARCB)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ArcBest Corp (NASDAQ:ARCB) by 13.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,163 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 375 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in ArcBest were worth $107,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Alpha Windward LLC increased its position in ArcBest by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Alpha Windward LLC now owns 12,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $411,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC increased its position in ArcBest by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 14,125 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $484,000 after buying an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ArcBest in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of ArcBest by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 19,373 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $664,000 after purchasing an additional 1,152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of ArcBest by 2.1% in the third quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 57,789 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,806,000 after purchasing an additional 1,189 shares during the last quarter. 94.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ArcBest alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub downgraded ArcBest from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Loop Capital lowered their price target on ArcBest to $39.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 11th. Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $34.00 price target (down from $45.00) on shares of ArcBest in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. ValuEngine downgraded ArcBest from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 15th. Finally, SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on ArcBest in a research report on Wednesday, December 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.22.

Shares of NASDAQ:ARCB opened at $31.28 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $780.20 million, a PE ratio of 7.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 2.14. ArcBest Corp has a 52-week low of $30.16 and a 52-week high of $51.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44.

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 30th. The transportation company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.08. ArcBest had a return on equity of 14.95% and a net margin of 2.17%. The business had revenue of $774.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $767.78 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that ArcBest Corp will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

WARNING: This news story was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this news story on another publication, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of US and international trademark & copyright legislation. The correct version of this news story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/27/pnc-financial-services-group-inc-has-107000-holdings-in-arcbest-corp-arcb.html.

ArcBest Profile

ArcBest Corporation provides freight transportation services and integrated logistics solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Asset-Based, ArcBest, and FleetNet. The Asset-Based segment transports general commodities, such as food, textiles, apparel, furniture, appliances, chemicals, nonbulk petroleum products, rubber, plastics, metal and metal products, wood, glass, automotive parts, machinery, and miscellaneous manufactured products through less-than-truckload services.

Recommended Story: Straddles

Receive News & Ratings for ArcBest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ArcBest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.