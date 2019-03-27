PlayChip Price Up 15.1% This Week (PLA)

PlayChip (CURRENCY:PLA) traded 9.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on March 27th. PlayChip has a total market cap of $2.61 million and $178,323.00 worth of PlayChip was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PlayChip token can now be purchased for $0.0018 or 0.00000045 BTC on major exchanges including LATOKEN and HitBTC. During the last seven days, PlayChip has traded 15.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $734.81 or 0.18093210 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00059102 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000015 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000218 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00002702 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0144 or 0.00000354 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0523 or 0.00001288 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

Oyster (PRL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00008001 BTC.

PlayChip Token Profile

PlayChip (PLA) is a token. It was first traded on November 21st, 2018. PlayChip’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,428,307,927 tokens. PlayChip’s official message board is medium.com/playchip . PlayChip’s official website is www.playchip.com . PlayChip’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling PlayChip

PlayChip can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PlayChip directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PlayChip should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PlayChip using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

